A Burnham-On-Sea resident inadvertently caused a minor gas alert last night (Wednesday) after mixing two cleaning products.

Burnham firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue at 9.50pm to deal with the ‘hazmat’ (hazardous materials) incident where a man was suffering breathing difficulties.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two fire appliances from Burnham attended a property where the occupant had mixed two cleaning products which had given off gas.”

“The male occupant was suffering from breathing difficulties. The ambulance service attended and conveyed the casualty to hospital. Crews ventilated the property and made it safe.”