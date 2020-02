Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to Highbridge town centre on Friday evening (February 14th).

A local resident reported seeing ‘swirling smoke’ emerging from a building in Market Street.

Two fire appliances were sent to investigate at around 8.45pm, as pictured here.

A fire spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The incident turned out to be a false alarm with good intent and was caused by smoke from a log burner.”