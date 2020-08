Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to a car fire in Highbridge on Saturday morning (August 8th).

Crews were called to tackle the blaze at 10am in Lockyer Close, Highbridge.

“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, whilst wearing two breathing apparatus sets to protect the crews from the smoke,” said a spokesman.

“The fire caused significant damage to the vehicle.”

The fire was understood to have been accidental.