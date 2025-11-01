10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 01, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescue motorist from van in ditch after crash

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

road closed sign

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to a two-vehicle collision near the village of Mark on Friday afternoon (October 31st).

The incident occurred at 3pm at the crossroads between Southwick Road and Yardwall Road.

On arrival, crews found a car and a van had collided and both vehicles had ended up in a roadside ditch.

“One casualty was successfully extricated from the van using a triple extension ladder by crews, while the other casualty from the car had already been freed and was being assessed by paramedics at the scene,” said a spokesperson.

A gas cylinder from the van was also made safe by firefighters before the incident was handed over to Police and Ambulance crews.

