Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescue motorist from van in ditch after crash

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to a two-vehicle collision near the village of Mark on Friday afternoon (October 31st).

The incident occurred at 3pm at the crossroads between Southwick Road and Yardwall Road.

On arrival, crews found a car and a van had collided and both vehicles had ended up in a roadside ditch.

“One casualty was successfully extricated from the van using a triple extension ladder by crews, while the other casualty from the car had already been freed and was being assessed by paramedics at the scene,” said a spokesperson.

A gas cylinder from the van was also made safe by firefighters before the incident was handed over to Police and Ambulance crews.