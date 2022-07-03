Plumes of smoke rose over West Huntspill on Sunday morning (July 3rd) as fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater tackled a property blaze.

Firefighters were called to Laburnum House Hotel in Sloway Lane at 7.13am after local residents spotted these scenes of thick black smoke rising from the site.

A fire spokesman said: “Three fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater attended a fire in West Huntspill along with the Aerial Ladder Platform from Taunton after a call from police reporting smoke issuing from a property. The aerial was stood down prior to arrival.”

“On arrival crews found the single storey semi detached bungalow well alight and got to work using two breathing apparatus sets and one hose reel jet.”

The spokesman adds: “After a period of time, equipment was increased to four breathing apparatus sets, two main jets and one hose reel jet.”

“The incident was sectorised into 2 sectors. At 8:57am, the breathing apparatus was discontinued and crews were turning over and damping down with one hose reel jet.”

“The fire was involving a conservatory that measured 5m by 5m and was 100% damaged by fire.”

“The bungalow complex measuring 20m by 40m was 5% damaged by fire and 10% damaged by smoke.”

The cause was under investigation. It is the second fire at the Laburnum House Hotel during the last two months – we reported here that a blaze caused damage on May 28th.

Pictured: Smoke billowing from the blaze in West Huntspill on Sunday (Photos Nick Whetstone)