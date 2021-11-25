Fire crews from six Somerset stations, including Burnham-On-Sea, last night (Wednesday, November 24th) spent several hours tackling a property blaze in Bridgwater.

Two appliances from Bridgwater were initially sent to St Mary’s Street in Bridgwater at 5.23pm to reports of the fire.

On arrival, the crew confirmed smoke was emerging from the doorway and they requested an additional fire crew.

Further assistance arrived from Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton, Street, Martock and Nether Stowey, along with extra Bridgwater firefighters manpower to fight the blaze.

Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels, triple extension ladders and a safety jet to bring the fire under control in a mid-terraced property, with the ground floor used as a takeaway and a further two floors as accommodation.

Crews used eight breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one safety jet, two thermal imaging cameras, two triple extension ladders, CO2 fire extinguishers, a gas monitor, plus electrical cutting-away tools and small tools.

Photos: David Pearce