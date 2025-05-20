Burnham-On-Sea fire engine and Land Rover collide on Tesco roundabout

A Burnham-On-Sea fire engine and Land Rover collided on a busy roundabout in the town on Tuesday (May 20th).

The collision on the Tesco roundabout in Love Lane was reported just after 3.45pm, confirmed Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can confirm that while responding to a call at around 3.45pm, a fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station was involved in a road traffic collision where a Land Rover went into the appliance on the Love Lane roundabout.”

“All occupants were free and clear of the vehicles and there were no injuries reported.”

Police were also called and diverted traffic around the scene.