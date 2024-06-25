Burnham-On-Sea fire station holding recruitment evening tonight to find extra firefighters

Burnham-On-Sea fire station is holding a recruitment evening tonight (Wednesday, June 26th) as it seeks to more local firefighters to bolster its numbers.

Burnham-On-Sea fire station’s new station officer Steve Fowler, pictured with the current team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have seen five retirements recently and this has opened up opportunities for newcomers to join us.”

A recruitment evening is being held at the station in Burnham’s Marine Drive from 5pm-10pm when local people considering joining the service can attend to find out more.

“It’s a very rewarding role in terms of helping the local community and giving back to the community.”

“Have a go at firefighter activities including ladder climbs, equipment carrying, BA set familiarisation, bleep tests. Come along to find out more about being an on-call firefighter.”