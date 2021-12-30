Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service has awarded a second Certificate of Appreciation to a local company for its support of on-call firefighters.

Sopha of Highbridge has been presented with a Chief Fire Officer’s Certificate of Appreciation, just days after Jewson received the same award for its support.

“This is in recognition of the contribution made to the community by releasing one of our On-Call firefighters, Kevin Ward from their primary employment with them, to attend emergency fire calls as part of the Burnham crew,” says a spokesman.

“The support of local employers like this is imperative for us to maintain an emergency response for the community.”

“We are currently recruiting so if any other businesses have staff that could take up the challenge of becoming an on-call firefighter, you could soon be receiving your own certificate.”

Pictured: Employee and On-Call Crew Firefighter Kevin Ward, Station Manager Nathan Brina (Operational Readiness Manager) with Station Commander Ian Hazelton of Burnham Station presenting the certificate to the Owners of Sopha, Matt and Emily Scott with their son Ted and Emma, sales associate for Sopha