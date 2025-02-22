7.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Feb 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea fire station to hold recruitment evening to find extra firefighters
News

Burnham-On-Sea fire station to hold recruitment evening to find extra firefighters

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham-On-Sea fire station station officer Steve Fowler with crew

Burnham-On-Sea fire station is holding a special recruitment evening for local people to find out more about joining the service.

The station in Marine Drive is seeking to recruit additional local paid, on-call firefighters to join its team.

The recruitment evening will be held on Wednesday February 26th from 5pm-9pm when all will be welcome.

“We are offering the exciting opportunity to have a go at different elements of the job including a fitness test, ladder climb, equipment carry and wearing breathing apparatus,” says a spokesman.

Find out if you’re eligible at https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighters

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham railway signal box opens as pop-up charity shop today
Next article
Burnham’s Peacocks store temporarily closes and announces re-opening plans

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.5 ° C
9.1 °
7.2 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Sat
10 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com