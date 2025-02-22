Burnham-On-Sea fire station to hold recruitment evening to find extra firefighters

Burnham-On-Sea fire station is holding a special recruitment evening for local people to find out more about joining the service.

The station in Marine Drive is seeking to recruit additional local paid, on-call firefighters to join its team.

The recruitment evening will be held on Wednesday February 26th from 5pm-9pm when all will be welcome.

“We are offering the exciting opportunity to have a go at different elements of the job including a fitness test, ladder climb, equipment carry and wearing breathing apparatus,” says a spokesman.

Find out if you’re eligible at https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighters