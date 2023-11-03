Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station has this week bid farewell to firefighter Stephen Pike who is retiring after over two decades of service.

Steve has retired from the fire service after giving a total of 23 years to his local communities.

He has served at Royal Berkshire for 8 years, and then transferring to Devon and Somerset serving for 15 years.

Ian Hazleton, Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station Officer, says: “Everyone here at Burnham fire Station would like to wish Steve all the best for the future – now he can enjoy spending some more time with his family. Well done Steve.”