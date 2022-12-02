Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among over a dozen crews sent to tackle a blaze at a thatched house on Thursday morning (December 1st).

The blaze started at a two-storey thatched house in Church Road, Ilton, and the fire service sent 19 appliances to the scene at the height of the fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue says they used hose reel jets, safety jets, a fog spike, and a thatching lance to create a fire break to prevent the fire spreading. A Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station spokesman said they had sent one appliance and their welfare unit to support the firefigting and provide welfare for crews which was very welcome during a bitterly cold day.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 10.20am to reports of a two-storey thatched property on Church Road in Ilton on fire and have been on site throughout the day.”

“All people inside the property have evacuated and crews did all they could to save as much of the property as possible and prevent the fire escalating.”

“We had 19 fire engines in attendance at the height of the fire. We used three hose reel jets and 12 safety jets plus six breathing apparatus, one fog spike, and a thatching lance to create a fire break. We have also used a smoke curtain to stop fire and smoke from spreading to other parts of the property.”

Police said there were no reported injuries but electricity supply to nearby houses had been affected, so a public rest centre had been opened nearby.