Burnham-On-Sea firefighters among crews tackling early morning blaze in Bridgwater

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were among several teams called out in the early hours after a large fire broke out behind a property in Parkway, Bridgwater.

Fire Control received multiple 999 calls at around 1.30am of Monday morning (22nd June) reporting flames at the rear of a home. The first crew from Bridgwater arrived within minutes and confirmed the fire was already well alight and appeared to have spread up toward the roof of the property.

Firefighters immediately donned breathing apparatus and set up a hose reel jet to begin tackling the blaze, before requesting three additional fire engines for further breathing apparatus support. Crews from Honiton, Taunton, Burnham-On-Sea and Nether Stowey were all sent to assist.

The fire was later confirmed to have started in a bin store at the side of the property. The bin store was completely destroyed, with around 70% of the main property damaged by smoke, fire and water. An adjacent home also suffered approximately 10% fire damage.

Firefighters brought the incident under control using six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two main jets, two thermal imaging cameras and two triple extension ladders.