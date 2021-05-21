Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to Bridgwater late on Thursday night (May 20th) to tackle a blaze at a storage building.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton and Bridgwater attended the incident in Salmon Parade at around 11pm.

The building and the contents inside were destroyed in the blaze.

“Fire control received multiple calls reporting a garage attached to a property on fire,” says a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

“Crews got to work and extinguished the fire with two breathing apparatus, a 105 ladder, two triple extension ladders, two hose reel jets and one safety jet.”

“The building and contents was 100% destroyed by fire.”