Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out on Saturday evening (February 13th) to tackle a property blaze in North Somerset.

Crews from Winscombe, Cheddar, Yatton, Weston, Burnham-On-Sea, and a command support unit from Street were sent to School Lane, Rowberrow, Winscombe in North Somerset just before 6pm.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue says: “On arrival crews confirmed smoke and flames were issuing from the building.”

“This was one building consisting of three floors. Fire was in the roof space involving the flue from a wood burner which spread to the roof timbers, insulation and voids.”

“50% of roof space damaged by heat and smoke. Crews used 6 breathing apparatus 3 hose reel jets, 2 safety jets, 3 short extension ladders, 1 thermal imaging camera.”

Crews were ascertaining the cause of the incident with a Fire investigation officer.

 

 
