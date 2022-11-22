Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at night incident

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out to tackle a vehicle blaze in West Huntspill over the weekend.

A crew was called to village at 8.37pm on Saturday 19th November where the rear of the vehicle was alight.

A spokesman confirmed: “Fire Crew attended reports of a vehicle fire in West Huntspill. The fire involved the rear of the vehicle.”

“It was extinguished using a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots. The vehicle was 60% damaged by fire.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at a night time incident – archive image

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: