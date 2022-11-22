Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out to tackle a vehicle blaze in West Huntspill over the weekend.

A crew was called to village at 8.37pm on Saturday 19th November where the rear of the vehicle was alight.

A spokesman confirmed: “Fire Crew attended reports of a vehicle fire in West Huntspill. The fire involved the rear of the vehicle.”

“It was extinguished using a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots. The vehicle was 60% damaged by fire.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at a night time incident – archive image