Burnham-On-Sea firefighters tackle huge overnight blaze near Taunton

Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea have tackled a large overnight blaze today (Thursday July 16th) involving 200 tonnes of wood and woodchip.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) says crews from across Somerset were called to the blaze at Chipmunk South West, a manufacturing business on Ilminster Road in Henlade, near Taunton, at about 12.20am.

The fire produced large amounts of smoke and continued for several hours, a DSFRS spokesperson said.

Residents and businesses in the area have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed for the rest of the day.

At the height of the incident crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Wellington, Burnham-On-Sea and Somerton were in attendance, with four fire engines and a water bowser.

Photos from Bridgwater and Taunton Fire Stations show the dramatic scenes as the major blaze burned through the early morning hours before they extinguished it.

Two fire engines remained at the scene at lunchtime today and the incident remains ongoing, the fire service said.