Crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to East Brent at 2.47pm.

A spokesman confirmed: “Fire controlled received a call regarding a large vehicle fire in East Brent.”

“Crews tackled the blaze with a jet and were able to successfully remove LPG cylinders from a catering trailer.”

“The fire, located in the brakes of the catering trailer, caused 50% damage to the vehicle.”