A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is organising a firewalk for a charity close to her heart during February.

Amanda Starks is organising the event at The Lighthouse Pub on Saturday February 4th to raise funds for a cancer research charity.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s being held in aid of Cancer Research UK. As many of you may know, I had breast cancer a few years ago and my mum currently has lung cancer.”

“I’ve also got quite a few friends who have had cancer and who have it now as well as friends that have sadly lost their battle. If anyone would like to donate and or get involved it would be greatly appreciated and is going to be raising funds for such a fantastic charity that supports so many people.”

“To take part in the firewalk there’s a £50 fee to cover insurance etc and all people need to do is contact me directly to book their slot on the firewalk. You can also donate to my fundraising page and help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Amanda previously raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support when she and her son Dan had their heads shaved.

She also organised a successful Burnham-On-Sea seafront walk for the charity Breast Cancer Now in 2021, pictured below.