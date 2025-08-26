Burnham-On-Sea firm to host charity golf day in support of Injured Jockeys Fund

A Burnham-On-Sea business is rallying the community for a heartfelt cause this week, as Burnham Plastering and Drylining prepares to host a Charity Golf Day on Friday 29th August at Mendip Spring Golf Club in Congresbury.

The family-run firm, which has been operating for 27 years and employs over 50 local people, is well known for its support of community initiatives across the South West.

From new build housing projects to charitable sponsorships, the company has long championed local causes—including providing tracksuits for the Educate Kids choir, which is set to tour in the coming weeks.

This year’s golf day will raise funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund, a charity chosen in honour of Tom O’Brien, a close friend of the business and a respected figure in the racing world.

Tom was recently diagnosed with cancer, and the event aims to show solidarity and support for him during this difficult time.

“Tom has always shown incredible strength and determination in the saddle,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “Now it’s our turn to show that same strength in support of him.”

Organisers are currently appealing for raffle and auction prizes to help boost fundraising efforts. Supporters and well-wishers are invited to attend the event, which promises a day of sport, community spirit, and heartfelt generosity.

“We’ve supported many local charities over the years,” the spokesperson added. “This one is especially close to our hearts.”