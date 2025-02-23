Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop joins token scheme to help homeless people

A Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop and a Highbridge cafe have joined a unique voucher scheme that helps homeless people buy a hot drink and food.

The Billy Chip tokens, worth £2, are bought and given to homeless people to exchange for food in participating shops.

BillyChip tokens can be given by customers to homeless people as an alternative to cash, thereby ensuring that donations do not get used for items such as alcohol or drugs.

BillyChips are on sale in Brit Chips in Burnham’s Adam Street and the Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge for £2 each.

Gavin Holman from Brit Chips, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very pleased to be joining forces with BillyChip. They pride themselves on delivering kindness, something which we embrace at Brit Chips.”

“Our customers can purchase a BillyChip for £2 and hand it to a homeless person to redeem at the hundreds of outlets across the country for food drink or even should they wish pet food.”

“At Brit Chips we are redeeming Billy Chips for a hot drink and a portion of chips and a place for someone to sit should they wish to shelter from the elements and maybe even charge their phone!”

The Billy Chip scheme was launched in 2019 in Bristol by the sister of Billy Abernathy-Brown, an ambulance driver who thought up the scheme. Billy sadly died in a motorbike accident before he could start the project so his sister Meg started it in his memory. Read more here.