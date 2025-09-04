Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop Superchips nominated for top Somerset award

A Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop has been shortlisted for a prestigious regional award.

Superchips, located on Burnham High Street, has been named a finalist in the ‘Best Somerset Chippy’ category of the 2025 England Business Awards.

It has been providing quality fish and chips in Burnham town centre for many years, earning a loyal following among locals and visitors alike.

Tolga Gunduz, pictured, says: “Thank you all for your support, it means the world to us as a family business. We wouldn’t be here for 16 years if it wasn’t for you!”

Locals who have enjoyed Superchips can cast their vote here and support its bid for the title.