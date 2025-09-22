6.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 23, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop wins title of Somerset’s best chippy

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea fish and chip shop has named the best chippy in Somerset on a regional awards competition.

Superchips, located on Burnham High Street, was announced the winner the ‘Best Somerset Chippy’ category at the 2025 England Business Awards in Bristol on Sunday  evening (September 21st).

It has been providing quality fish and chips in Burnham town centre for many years, earning a loyal following among locals and visitors alike.

Birkan Gunduz, pictured, says: “We are super proud that we have won this award! We dedicate this award to our late father who taught us everything and left us this wonderful shop with all you wonderful people.”

Six other chip shops across Somerset were named as finalists and a vote took place when Superchips came out on top.

“Thank you again to everyone who voted, including Burnham-On-Sea.com’s readers who voted when a story on us was recently featured about us being a finalist.”

Birkan adds: “We would also like to thank our wonderful staff who with their hard work and dedication have made this possible.”

