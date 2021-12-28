Two Burnham-On-Sea residents have received confirmation they set a new Guinness World Record by taking part in a nationwide online challenge for the most people simultaneously eating fish and chips!

Scott Theobold and Laura Cooper have this month received official Guinness World Record certificates after taking part in the challenge at Brit Chips in Burnham’s Adam Street.

They tucked into their traditional fish and chip suppers at the same time as 380 people around the country while being filmed on mobile phones connected to Zoom, as we reported in September.

Laura, pictured with her certificate alongside Brit Chips owner Keith Holman, says: “It was exciting to take part in this world record attempt – I’ve always wanted to be a world record holder! It’s great to have this confirmed by Guinness and so lovely of Brit Chips to host us and supply the food.”

Brit Chips owner Keith Holman, pictured with Laura, said: “We were delighted to take part in the event and hope that several of our customers enjoyed setting the record!”

Pictured: Laura Cooper with Brit Chips owner Keith Holman with the world record certificate