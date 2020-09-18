Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods is celebrating a very special milestone this week.

The team at the long-running shop in Burnham High Street are marking its 45th year of business.

Taking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Steve Wright says: “We really appreciate all the support from all our loyal customers over the last four and a half decades.”

“We’re really grateful for their custom, especially in these challenging times. We have been able to stay open throughout the lockdown this year, providing fresh fish and seafood.”

“We have been busier than ever and have started home deliveries this year, which have been particularly popular.”

Seafoods has been trading in Burnham High Street since September 16th, 1975 and is one of the area’s longest-running independent shops.

“It’s great that a seaside town like Burnham has a fishmonger when so many other towns have lost theirs over the years,” adds Steve.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman adds: “It’s fantastic to mark such a landmark for one of Burnham’s longest running businesses.”

“We congratulate Steve and Gaynor – their shop is a real asset to the town that is much valued by shoppers.”

Pictured: Steve with staff members Ryan Mount and Dylan Webb at the shop