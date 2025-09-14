Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods celebrates its 50th anniversary this week

One of Burnham-On-Sea’s longest running town centre businesses is celebrating a big milestone this week.

Fishmonger Seafoods in Burnham High Street is marking its 50th anniversary with a week of special offers and offering unusual seafood items.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, former owners Steve and Gaynor Wright retired in February after almost 50 years running the popular High Street business. They sold Seafoods to long-running staff member Ryan Mount, who has worked there for 17 years.

Ryan told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Many thanks go to all our loyal customers for their support over the past five decades – we are delighted to be one of Burnham’s longest running independent businesses and look forward to thanking our customers this week.”

“We’re marking this special milestone with a week of offers, starting on Tuesday, and will be expanding our product range with some extra special items this week.”

“The goal of Seafoods has stayed the same over the years – to provide residents with a fresh taste of the sea, bringing joy and nutrition to plates.”

Seafoods has been trading in Burnham High Street since 1975 and is one of the town’s longest-running independent shops.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman congratulated the business, adding: “Seafoods is one of several excellent independent shops we have in Burnham – it’s a huge asset to the town centre. We look forward to seeing this business continuing to thrive and grow.”