Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sonny Topham is taking on his most ambitious fitness challenge yet.

The personal trainer is set to attempt to run between five of Somerset’s best-known peaks in one day on Saturday May 8th.

He will start at the jetty in Burnham-On-Sea and then run to Brean Down and loop around the top, before running to Crook Peak up to the top and down through Kings Wood.

He will then carry on to Cheddar Gorge and loop around it before heading to Glastonbury Tor. He will then run across the Somerset Levels to the top of Brent Knoll before making his way back to Burnham jetty and the finish line.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am going to be raising money for In Charley’s Memory, who provide vital mental health support locally. This is more important than ever now. Many young adults are struggling with their mental health, especially after what’s gone on during the last year.”

“Exercise has always helped me keep my mental health in check. It is always there when I need to work through some negativity, or feel positive about myself by achieving a specific fitness goal.”

“Now, more than ever, especially after the last year, it is clear that a lot of young people’s mental health has been impacted in a negative way. If, by completing a challenge like this, I can motivate them to never stop chasing their own dreams, whilst also raising money for a charity like ‘In Charley’s Memory’ that helps those struggling, then I will be very happy.”

He has a Just Giving Page here.

Sonny’s previous fundraising challenges:

In June 2017, we reported here that Sonny had completed a gruelling challenge by walking up and down Brean Down 100 times in a day to raise money for a children’s charity and inspire others to conquer their personal goals.

And in July 2018, we reported here how he took on the challenge of walking and running ten circuits of a 10-mile route in a day around Burnham, Highbridge and Brent Knoll for Children’s Hospice South West.

In September 2019, we reported here how he had completed 32 non-stop jogging and walking circuits of a 2.5-mile course around the top of Brean Down.

Also, in April 2020, we reported here how Sonny jogged and walked 31 miles in a day by completing almost 350 laps of the Burnham Infants School Playground in 6 hours and 30 minutes to raise cash for the charity ‘NHS Charities Together’.

