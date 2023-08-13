A series of fitness classes in Burnham-On-Sea that aim to help local people aged over 60 get more active is set to expand and get a new venue.

Originally launched in Berrow at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

Organiser Anne Panesar from Burnham, pictured above, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes in Berrow, is now moving her Burnham-On-Sea sessions to Burnham Methodist Church from September 7th.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “I am changing venues in Burnham – moving to the Methodist Church as we have outgrown the space at the Baptist Church – and also starting a new 11am class on Thursdays.”

“Burnham Over 60s Exercise Class is moving to the Methodist Church from Thursday 7th September, offering two classes – the existing 9am class for early birds and a new 11am class.”

“The 11am class will be launched with a free taster session to give people to opportunity to see if the class is for them. It is a 30 minutes exercise, plus a chance to have a chat about what the class involves and learn about the importance of specific exercises for older adults.”

“Being more active can help older adults stay healthy, flexible, strong and improve balance, whilst getting out and about and meeting people. Doing regular exercise can also reduce the risk of getting high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, bone fractures, back pain and some types of cancer.”

“Current health recommendations for older adults is to reach at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.”

“How do you reach that level? The key thing to remember about starting to exercise more is that something is always better than nothing. Going for a quick walk is better than sitting on the settee, one minute of activity will help you lose more weight than no activity at all. The more you do the more benefits you gain. A little is good, and more is better.”

“Making exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life may be easier than you think and joining a low impact (where there is less strain on the joints) social exercise class will certainly add up the minutes.”

“Most importantly, it’s never too late to start exercising. If you have not exercised for a while then do consider trying the free taster session at 11 am on Thursday 7th September.”

Contact Stephanie Anne for further details for the Over 60s Exercise at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church on 07421762532.