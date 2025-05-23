Burnham-On-Sea food festival returns to town centre today with 90 local producers

Burnham-On-Sea’s food festival is returning to the town centre today (Saturday, May 24th).

eat:Burnham-On-Sea is being held from 10am-4pm, focussed on Victoria Street, the High Street and College Street, plus inside the Baptist Church with scores of Somerset makers, growers and creatives.

“There will be over 90 local producers including farmers market favourites such as local ales, ciders and wine, bread cakes and pies plus street food, spirits and charcuterie, plus music and street entertainers,” say eat:Festivals co-organisers Beverley and Sarah Milner Simonds.

Punch and Judy will be set up outside the Victoria Hotel, and there will also be live music outside the Methodist Church.

Bev and Sarah add that the aim is “to highlight the best of the area’s outstanding food and drink producers, as well as traditional crafts people, by creating a fantastic open-air event where people can enjoy delicious locally produced food and drink of Somerset.”

They add that the event is going ahead, rain or shine. Traffic diversions will be in place in the town from 7am to 7pm and the event is free to attend. The festival is dog friendly and it will be fully accessible for buggies, scooters and pushchairs.



Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea