Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival returns to town centre today with over 100 stalls

Burnham-On-Sea’s long-running food festival returns to the town centre today, Saturday October 26th, with a wide variety of dozens of food and drink stalls.
eat:Burnham runs from 10am-4pm and will fill Victoria Street, the High Street and College Street, while other stalls will also be set up at the Baptist Church.
There will also be entertainment featuring circus skills, Punch & Judy, a DJ and buskers.
Festival organiser Bev Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are looking forward to a great festival of local food and drink in the town centre. There are lots of festival favourites and a few new faces too.”
There will be dedicated blue badge parking between the Ritz Cinema and Victoria Hotel.
Roads will close from 7am on Saturday and the organisers have asked people to not leave their vehicles overnight if they can’t move them before 7am as this will stop the producers being able to set up.
Stalls at Burnham food festival:
Lola Aida’s Kitchen – NEW TO BOS
Bo Bom Gelato
Sam’s Fudge-Somerset
Salads & Gözleme
Creamberry Artisan
Swift Renewables
The Baahtini
Firs Farm Flavours Ltd
Cocoa’s
Boo Cottage Botanicals
Robert Hawker Venison ltd
Wild West Wines Limited
The Crepe Cart
Passion & Smoke
Hullabaloos Lemonade Ltd
M&M Beverages Ltd
The Heritage Cure
Gingerbeard Preserves
Flapjackery
Pop’s Thai Kitchen
The Exmoor Feasting Company
Ad Astra Cider – NEW TO BOS
The Macaroom
Anna Fraser Facepainter
Barbers bean to bar
Exe Valley Honey – NEW TO BOS
Toastie Guys
Loluli’s Fire & Fish – NEW TO BOS
Somerset Bus Partnership – Burnham – NEW TO BOS
Churros el quijote
Lulu’s Natural Dog Treats
ThePamperBoxCo
The Bearded Brewer – NEW TO BOS
Little Jack Horner’s Ltd
Yellow Door Cottage
Quantock Steamers
Drinks Kitchen
Into Coffee
The Garlic Farm
Scone Baby Scone
Sunshine Graze
DusiCake
Boulton Spirit
Gluten Free Picnic
Nut Tree Farm
Winnies Bakery Ltd
Little Oak Farm
Nutts Scotch Eggs
Plowright Organic Ltd
The Bath Soft Cheese Co. Ltd.
Fungimental – NEW TO BOS
Herby4
Jolly Chef – NEW TO BOS
Wrapped
The Cheese Connection
Dough Bros
Salsa Stories
Country Bumpkins Catering
Kitchen Garden Plant centre
The Block Bakehouse – NEW TO BOS
RSP
Feral Folk Coffee
Mark Kidner fruit & veg
Uncle Pauls Chilli Charity Farm
White Horse Honey
Somerset Wildlife Trust – Act To Adapt
Farmhouse Pies and Pasties
Bath Culture House
Beer From Round Here – NEW TO BOS
RebelRox Kitchen
Riverford Organic Farmers
The Culmstock Chilli Co
Carslake Tea Company
Haselbury Spirit Ltd
Knollys’ Desserts
Somerset Wildlife Trust
pot2pan
BeSweet
somerset charcuterie
Times Past cheese dairy
Soy Ahoy
Doggy Bakes
Shanty Spirit Ltd
TnT Tacos – NEW TO BOS
Inside stalls:
Ellie Bakes – NEW TO BOS
Timmy’s Chillies
MaryartGB
Melissa’s Preserves
Bath Harvest Rapeseed Oil
Somerset Natural Soaps
CoCo&Ned
Nama’Stay Fresh