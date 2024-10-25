Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival returns to town centre today with over 100 stalls

Burnham-On-Sea’s long-running food festival returns to the town centre today, Saturday October 26th, with a wide variety of dozens of food and drink stalls.

eat:Burnham runs from 10am-4pm and will fill Victoria Street, the High Street and College Street, while other stalls will also be set up at the Baptist Church.

There will also be entertainment featuring circus skills, Punch & Judy, a DJ and buskers.

Festival organiser Bev Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are looking forward to a great festival of local food and drink in the town centre. There are lots of festival favourites and a few new faces too.”

There will be dedicated blue badge parking between the Ritz Cinema and Victoria Hotel.

Roads will close from 7am on Saturday and the organisers have asked people to not leave their vehicles overnight if they can’t move them before 7am as this will stop the producers being able to set up.

Stalls at Burnham food festival:

Lola Aida’s Kitchen – NEW TO BOS

Bo Bom Gelato

Sam’s Fudge-Somerset

Salads & Gözleme

Creamberry Artisan

Swift Renewables

The Baahtini

Firs Farm Flavours Ltd

Cocoa’s

Boo Cottage Botanicals

Robert Hawker Venison ltd

Wild West Wines Limited

The Crepe Cart

Passion & Smoke

Hullabaloos Lemonade Ltd

M&M Beverages Ltd

The Heritage Cure

Gingerbeard Preserves

Flapjackery

Pop’s Thai Kitchen

The Exmoor Feasting Company

Ad Astra Cider – NEW TO BOS

The Macaroom

Anna Fraser Facepainter

Barbers bean to bar

Exe Valley Honey – NEW TO BOS

Toastie Guys

Loluli’s Fire & Fish – NEW TO BOS

Somerset Bus Partnership – Burnham – NEW TO BOS

Churros el quijote

Lulu’s Natural Dog Treats

ThePamperBoxCo

The Bearded Brewer – NEW TO BOS

Little Jack Horner’s Ltd

Yellow Door Cottage

Quantock Steamers

Drinks Kitchen

Into Coffee

The Garlic Farm

Scone Baby Scone

Sunshine Graze

DusiCake

Boulton Spirit

Gluten Free Picnic

Nut Tree Farm

Winnies Bakery Ltd

Little Oak Farm

Nutts Scotch Eggs

Plowright Organic Ltd

The Bath Soft Cheese Co. Ltd.

Fungimental – NEW TO BOS

Herby4

Jolly Chef – NEW TO BOS

Wrapped

The Cheese Connection

Dough Bros

Salsa Stories

Country Bumpkins Catering

Kitchen Garden Plant centre

The Block Bakehouse – NEW TO BOS

RSP

Feral Folk Coffee

Mark Kidner fruit & veg

Uncle Pauls Chilli Charity Farm

White Horse Honey

Somerset Wildlife Trust – Act To Adapt

Farmhouse Pies and Pasties

Bath Culture House

Beer From Round Here – NEW TO BOS

RebelRox Kitchen

Riverford Organic Farmers

The Culmstock Chilli Co

Carslake Tea Company

Haselbury Spirit Ltd

Knollys’ Desserts

Somerset Wildlife Trust

pot2pan

BeSweet

somerset charcuterie

Times Past cheese dairy

Soy Ahoy

Doggy Bakes

Shanty Spirit Ltd

TnT Tacos – NEW TO BOS

Inside stalls:

Ellie Bakes – NEW TO BOS

Timmy’s Chillies

MaryartGB

Melissa’s Preserves

Bath Harvest Rapeseed Oil

Somerset Natural Soaps

CoCo&Ned

Nama’Stay Fresh