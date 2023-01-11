Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s food festivals say their 2023 events are now open for applications from food and drink producers.

Two events will be held in Burnham-On-Sea this year on May 27th and October 21st.

In 2022 the award-winning team behind eat:Festivals celebrated delivering 100 festivals and 10 years of events.

They are planning 28 festivals in 2023 and are now open for applications from food and drink producers.

The 28 food and drink festivals are planned in Burnham-On-Sea, Weston-super-Mare, Clevedon, Portishead, Bedminster, Chipping Sodbury, Yeovil, Honiton, Dawlish, Teignmouth, Tiverton, Minehead, Taunton, Wellington and Puriton and, new for 2023, Bideford and Axminster.

Festival co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds says: “We pride ourselves on the quality of the local producers we bring together at our festivals.”

“We have a great range within the #eatfestivalsfamily, but we want to ensure we are giving new entrants the opportunity to trade at some of the biggest and busiest food and drink festivals in the UK, right on their doorstep. There is a single form for all festivals.”

“We have high standards and are here to help. We have explained our sustainability and selection criteria in detail online and are available to answer any queries from businesses. We are looking forward to this year’s festivals and hope to showcase some fresh talent to our thousands of visitors.”

“In addition we have supported new traders with The Bursary, sponsored by Thatchers Cider previously and are open for applications now.

Our festivals provide economic opportunity to entrepreneurs and serve as places where cultural heritage is celebrated and shared – everyone is welcome to apply.”

Last October’s Burnham-On-Sea food festival drew large crowds to the town centre for the 20th festival in the town.

Interested businesses should take a look at the eat:Festivals website to learn more about each town, details and apply at: www.eatfestivals.org