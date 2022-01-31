A Burnham-On-Sea football team has unveiled a new-look kit this week thanks to the support of two new sponsors.

Burnham United Juniors Under 12s, who play in the Woodspring League, have received a new kit and tracksuits thanks to the sponsorship of Ricky Cook Building Solutions and TJ Dyer Electrical Services.

“The club would like to thank the sponsors for supplying the kit and supporting local junior football,” said a Grahame.

Pictured: Grahame Dyer (Manager), Paul Dyer (Sponsor), Malik, Alfie, Henry, Kallem, Max, Finley, Lorenzo, Thomas, Riley, Curtis, Hayden, Dan, Brody, James & Ferlando (Photo Mike Lang)