Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have presented a donation of £600 to a Somerset bicycle recycling charity.

The donation follows a fundraising bicyle ride in May last year when 20 cyclists from local Freemasons lodges pedalled 300 miles to help several charities, including On Your Bike.

Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons’ John Chinn, pictured, says: “On Your Bike are a great organisation that aims to give back to those in need of training, experience and support by offering sales, service, repairs and training.”

“They are no ordinary bike shop as the charity provides affordable bikes, servicing, new parts and accessories plus community volunteering places, school maintenance classes and repair sessions.”

On Your Bike is a registered charity that formed in Wellington. The key aim is to train and support those who have suffered social exclusion, those suffering with physical disabilities and mental health problems/disorders, including ex-service personnel, ex-offenders, homeless and long term unemployed.

A spokesman adds: “Through working in fully-equipped workshops with support and supervision from our trained mechanics to refurbish unwanted bicycles, volunteers and beneficiaries gain new skills, confidence, self-worth, and a desire to be a proactive part of our community. We have recycled and serviced thousands of bikes, and will continue to do so to support, and supply affordable bikes to our amazing community.”