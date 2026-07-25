Burnham-On-Sea’s Frith House care home celebrates ‘outstanding’ CQC rating for a ninth year

Frith House care home in Burnham-On-Sea opened its doors on Friday (July 24th) for a community celebration after securing an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission for the ninth year running — a remarkable achievement the home has maintained since 2017.

The residential and dementia care home, run by Somerset Care and based on Steart Drive, was praised by inspectors for its strong culture of person‑centred care, the positive experiences of residents and relatives, and the dedication of colleagues who consistently “go above and beyond” to ensure people feel safe, valued and empowered.

To mark the milestone, the team hosted an afternoon of refreshments, entertainment and community connection. Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey joined residents, families and staff to congratulate the home on its continued success and to pay tribute to the commitment shown by colleagues.

Matet Estioco, Business Manager at Frith House, told those gathered that the rating reflected years of teamwork and resilience. She said it was “wonderful to see so many familiar and new faces” celebrating not only the latest inspection result but the nine‑year run of outstanding care. She explained that the most recent inspection took place over four days with four inspectors, adding that one had commented on how difficult it is for any home to achieve an outstanding rating — let alone a larger home with 82 beds.

She said the celebration was about recognising the people behind the achievement: the residents who make Frith House a home filled with warmth and friendship; the families who place their trust in the team; the healthcare professionals and community partners who support the home; and the staff whose kindness, compassion and dedication underpin everything they do.

Matet reflected on the challenges faced over the years, including staffing pressures, outbreaks and periods of limited management, but said the team had remained resilient and focused on what matters most — ensuring residents feel safe, respected and truly at home.

She added that outstanding care “is never achieved by one person” but through teamwork, trust, compassion and countless acts of kindness.

The afternoon ended with thanks to everyone who has supported Frith House throughout its journey, with staff saying the achievement “belongs to all of you”. The full CQC inspection report can be viewed on the CQC website.