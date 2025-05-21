Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser completes first of two half marathons in a month for charity

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Griffiths has completed the first of two half marathons she is taking on this month to raise money for a special cause.

She ran the Bristol Half Marathon on May 11th and is now focussing on the Taunton Half Marathon on May 25th.

She is fundraising for the Kids Cancer Charity, a group she works closely with and is passionate about.

Sarah told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On Sunday 11th May, I completed my first Half Marathon. It was an amazing experience and I had the best day.”

“I’m not going to say it was easy, it certainly wasn’t. It was extremely hot. The support from the spectators was amazing. I’ve never been offered so many haribos and ice cubes!”

“On Sunday 25th May I will be completing my second Half Marathon in Taunton. Once again, I will be running for Kids Cancer Charity which I work closely with and am passionate about.”

“After setting up Four Seasons 5 years ago, I was approached by Natalie at the Kids Cancer Charity to carry out their changeover cleans for their holiday lodge located on Haven Burnham.”

“The lodge known as Noah’s Retreat, offers compassionate care breaks for children and their families affected by cancer during their challenging times.”

“The support I have received from both the Burnham Harriers and the Thursday Run Club has been amazing and it has given me the confidence to run these half marathons. I have following a 12 week Training Plan, which has allowed me to prepare myself for my biggest challenge yet.”

“Over the next few weeks, I will also be organising a Pop Up Shop to raise funds for the charity. This will be held at the Burnham Information Centre, donations would be gratefully received – Bric & Brac Items, Tombola Items, Cakes, Plants.”

To support Sarah, click here to see her fundraising page