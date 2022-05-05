A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has presented £500 to the town’s RNLI following the sale of craft items.

Carol Wellman has been selling crafting and decoupage items on her stall during the weekly table top sales held at St Andrew’s Hall each Thursday.

“Thanks go to everyone who has supported me – I’m delighted to have raised £500 for Burnham RNLI towards their wonderful life-saving work,” she says.

Mo Philip, volunteer RNLI shop manager in Burnham, thanked Carol for her support and said the funds raised are “greatly appreciated.”