A Highbridge fundraiser has postponed a run through the town centre dressed in a nightgown to help a dog rescue organisation.

Sally Daniel, 72, was set to be dressed as ‘Wee Willie Winkie’, a Scottish nursery rhyme character whose figure has become popular the world over as a personification of sleep.

The run was due to take place on November 15th, starting at the Highbridge Clock Tower and finishing at Highbridge’s war memorial.

Sally told Burnham-On-Sea.com today: “Given the national picture on the pandemic, we have now decided to postpone the run until a later date when it can be safely held. Thank you for everyone’s understanding.”

She hopes to raise £800 to cover vet bills and sponsorship for a little dog in their care, called Phoebe, who has to have her eye removed.

A spokesperson for Help4Hounds says: “We are a non-profit foster base rescue group. Not all our dogs have been abused or abandoned, some just find themselves needing a ‘forever home’ through no fault of their own. We only run on donations from the general public and are located in the south west.’’

Sally, who is a Fibro sufferer, will have a bucket for donations on the day or you can donate via the Help4Hounds paypal account at helpforhounds992@gmail.com.

Pictured: Sally with her personal two rescued dogs (Photos Mike Lang)