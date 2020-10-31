Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sally Daniel

A Highbridge fundraiser has postponed a run through the town centre dressed in a nightgown to help a dog rescue organisation.

Sally Daniel, 72, was set to be dressed as ‘Wee Willie Winkie’, a Scottish nursery rhyme character whose figure has become popular the world over as a personification of sleep.

The run was due to take place on November 15th, starting at the Highbridge Clock Tower and finishing at Highbridge’s war memorial.

Sally told Burnham-On-Sea.com today: “Given the national picture on the pandemic, we have now decided to postpone the run until a later date when it can be safely held. Thank you for everyone’s understanding.”

She hopes to raise £800 to cover vet bills and sponsorship for a little dog in their care, called Phoebe, who has to have her eye removed.

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sally Daniel

A spokesperson for Help4Hounds says: “We are a non-profit foster base rescue group. Not all our dogs have been abused or abandoned, some just find themselves needing a ‘forever home’ through no fault of their own. We only run on donations from the general public and are located in the south west.’’

Sally, who is a Fibro sufferer, will have a bucket for donations on the day or you can donate via the Help4Hounds paypal account at helpforhounds992@gmail.com.

Pictured: Sally with her personal two rescued dogs (Photos Mike Lang) 

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page