A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by walking 400,437 steps in a month!

Sally Mohan has raised the funds for Cancer Research UK as part of their ‘Walk All Over Cancer Challenge’ during March.

The challenge was to walk 10,000 steps every day in March (310,000), which is approximately 150 miles in total.

“I decided to get involved as it is my 60th birthday at the beginning of April and I wanted to do some sort of achievable charity challenge,” Sally told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It had to be achievable, as I work full-time for North Somerset Council. Since working from home (March 2020), I have ‘walked to work’ every weekday.”

“By this, I mean I walk each morning before I start work (at home). This challenge meant that I also had to walk each evening and at weekends.”

“My final stats were steps walked: 400,437; Miles: 167.63; Highest number of steps in a day 17,367.”

Sally adds: “I am a keen member of Burnham-On-Sea Rock Choir and on my walks I listened to my Rock Choir tracks to keep them fresh in head as we have been ‘virtual’ since March 2020.”

Sally’s fundraising page is available here