Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser swims distance of English Channel to raise £1,250 for Macmillan

Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Gammon has completed an extraordinary challenge by swimming 21.62 miles – the full distance of the English Channel – in just three weeks to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sarah, who works three night shifts a week as part of the nursing team at Weston General Hospital, clocked up an incredible 1,392 lengths at Burnham Swimming Pool in Berrow Road. She finished the final stretch on Thursday, 2nd July by swimming 145 lengths, bringing her total to 21.62 miles.

Her achievement is all the more remarkable given she is still recovering from major hand surgery, often swimming with a splint, while also coping with a recent bereavement alongside the demands of night‑shift nursing.

Sarah has already raised over £1,250 for Macmillan, smashing her original £250 target, with donations continuing to come in. Her JustGiving page includes full details of her swims, timings, and fundraising progress, and she is happy to answer questions about the Macmillan challenge.

Speaking after completing the final lengths, Sarah said she was “very exhausted… but I did it!” She added that the challenge had pushed her to her limits: aching limbs, dry hair and stinging eyes, but each time she wanted to stop, she reminded herself why she started – and kept swimming.

“Knowing people who have won and, sometimes lost, their battles to cancer, it encourages me to do my part towards helping charities such as MacMillan to help raise the money and awareness.”

“Working in the NHS for the past 23 years I have nursed many patients with cancer and supported their lovely families. I am passionate about end of life care. If we can help raise funds for this amazing charity then it can help people spend their final days at home surrounded by their family with the support of McMillan Nurses.”

“The support I’ve had has honestly been overwhelming,” she said. “Every donation, every message, every bit of encouragement helped carry me through those tough sessions when I wanted to get out after 80 lengths but somehow found another 60 in me.”

She added that she is “incredibly proud” of completing the equivalent of the English Channel in just 11 pool sessions, and joked that her swimsuit is being hung up for a few days while she recovers – though she won’t be out of the pool for long.

Her donation page remains open until August for anyone who still wishes to contribute to Macmillan’s work supporting people living with cancer and their families.