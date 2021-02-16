A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser hopes to give a town charity a funding boost by taking on a 15,000ft sky dive even though he is “terrified” of heights.

Alan Heal, 67, is one of a group of three fundraisers who will be jumping out a plane from 15,000ft to raise funds for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue, which operates life-saving rescue hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

Alan says: “I have loved every minute of being a part of the team at BARB and when the opportunity arose to do a charity sky dive, I decided it would be a great way to give something back to this amazing organisation.”

”I have always wanted to do a sky dive and now that I’ve reached pension age it is now or never!”

He adds: ”I’m not a good flyer and I am terrified of heights, so this is a huge challenge and completely out of my comfort zone.”

He has already raised over £500 on his fundraising page and adds: “I would love to hit my target of £1,000 and exceed it.”

If you’re interested in joining the BARB sky dive, which is scheduled to take place in June, with the support of a leading sky diving company, call Craig on 07765 252451.

To support Alan, see his fundraising page here.