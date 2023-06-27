A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to take on a gruelling 50km running challenge to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

In August, Steven Howe will be running over Exmoor, with the route including a 1600m climb, to raise funds for Mind – The Mental Health Charity.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Mental health is something that affects everyone, whether we realise it or not. I have previously worked for two different emergency services in the control room and on the front line and the majority of calls for help were mental health related.”

“Unfortunately I have witnessed first hand the devastating effects that poor mental health has on those who suffer with it and their family and friends alike.”

“In 2005 when I was only 7 I lost my uncle to his uphill battle with mental health who was only 23 at the time. He was a caring man who did so much to help others and this is why I am choosing to do just that.”

“We are lucky to have fantastic organisations and charities in our area who are predominantly made up of volunteers who are there to help but they rely heavily on donations to be able to keep their services running.”

“On August 5th I will be running 50Km (5 miles more than a marathon) over Exmoor and the South West Coast to raise essential funds for Mind – The Mental Health Charity.”

“I have a target of £395 set by the charity and anyone who donates via my JustGiving page with their name on the donation will be entered into a prize draw to win some fantastic prizes which includes a family ticket to Haynes International Motor Museum worth over £60 and local pizza makers Maestro’s have kindly donated a voucher for supporters to win!”

“You will be able to track my progress live over the 50km course which features a 1650m climb up and over Exmoor on the 5th of August.”

“Every penny or pound will go such a long way for so many people!”

Donate via the fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sw50formind