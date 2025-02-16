Burnham runner takes on half marathon in memory of his mother

A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to run a half marathon in memory of his mother.

Dave Glew will be taking part in this year’s AJ Bell Great Bristol Run to raise funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

“I’m doing it on behalf of Marcus Stewart, the former professional footballer, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in September 2022,” he says.

“For me, this is a cause that’s especially close to my heart as, not only is Marcus is a friend, but sadly I lost my mother to MND in 2021.”

Motor neurone disease is a rare condition affecting the brain and nerves.