2.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham runner takes on half marathon in memory of his mother
News

Burnham runner takes on half marathon in memory of his mother

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to run a half marathon in memory of his mother.

Dave Glew will be taking part in this year’s AJ Bell Great Bristol Run to raise funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

“I’m doing it on behalf of Marcus Stewart, the former professional footballer, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in September 2022,” he says.

“For me, this is a cause that’s especially close to my heart as, not only is Marcus is a friend, but sadly I lost my mother to MND in 2021.”

See his fundraising page here

Motor neurone disease is a rare condition affecting the brain and nerves.
Symptoms of motor neurone disease include muscle weakness, twitches, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. The symptoms get worse over time.
Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge students celebrate Bronze Arts Award success
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea wrestling show sees Somerset wrestler crowned champion

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
2.9 ° C
4.2 °
2.2 °
92 %
1.8kmh
82 %
Sun
6 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com