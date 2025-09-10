13 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 11, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers to host all-day charity event for Cancer Research
News

Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers to host all-day charity event for Cancer Research

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Two local fundraisers are holding an event this weekend for a special cause close to their hearts.

Sue Kesterton and Jane Petheram are inviting locals to their fundraising fair on Saturday (13th September) in support of Cancer Research UK, at Rookery Farm Creamery in Northwick Road, Mark, TA9 4PG..

The event, which runs from 2pm until late, is being organised in memory of Sue’s husband, who sadly passed away from lung cancer two years ago, and Jane’s close friend, who lost her battle with breast cancer.

Visitors can expect a packed afternoon of craft stalls, games, face painting, bouncy castles, and afternoon tea, followed by an evening of live music, a barbecue, and a fully stocked bar. A marquee will ensure the event goes ahead rain or shine.

One of the highlights will be a live auction featuring standout prizes including a hot air balloon flight, gin tasting day, and a boat trip, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research.

Sue and Jane say the event is about “bringing people together for a cause that touches so many lives.”

