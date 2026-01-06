Burnham-On-Sea fundraising runner gets set for busy 2026 as his total reaches £35,632

A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea is in training to complete another four half marathons in 2026 after his overall fundraising total reached over £35,600.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for 18 years and has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his fundraising.

He says: “A big thank you goes to everyone who supported me with my fundraising in 2025 – I’m hoping to further add to the total this year.”

Jason raised £3,350 last year by completing four half marathons and the Great South Run, lifting his overall grand total to a huge £35,632.

He celebrated a milestone last year when he ran his 100th half marathon at the Great North Run as part of his ongoing fundraising – and he plans to take on four half marathons in 2026.

“The support has been amazing from locals and I can’t thank everyone enough,” Jason told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Supporters can donate via his JustGiving page, or drop contributions in at Tesco Burnham-On-Sea or Burnham Tourist Information Centre on the seafront.