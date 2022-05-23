A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraising walkers have completed a trek up Snowdon to raise funds for a town charity.

Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales within the Snowdonia National Park, at 1,085 metres, and it is the highest point in the British Isles outside the Scottish Highlands.

The group of eleven walkers from Burnham set off in a minibus on Friday (May 20th), as pictured here, ahead of the mountain trek early on Saturday.

They did the trek to raise funds for Burnham-based mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

Dawn Carey says: “I have never in my life done anything as tough as that, every inch of my body aches and honestly at times I really thought I couldn’t go on, but we did it!”

“It is fair to say I completely underestimated how tough our Snowdon climb was going to be. I could cope with the early start, I could cope with the straight bits, but the incline and the terrain was something I did not expect.”

“Setting out at 2am meant that visibility at times was very poor, only seeing the rocks below our feet. After about 30 minutes, the wind picked up and I couldn’t catch my breath and a panic attack set in. After a short time to gather myself, we were off again.”

“By the half way mark, every inch of my body was aching, we were literally pulling ourselves up rocks. With lots of encouragement from Kerry, our guide, myself and Pauline set off for the final stretch. We reached the summit in time for a beautiful sunrise, we stood with a picture of Charley and cried happy tears.”

“Personally I found coming down a lot easier, but I think that was helped by the stunning views and the fact we were on the home stretch.”

“I feel an overwhelming sense of achievement and pride that we have not only raised vital funds for In Charley’s Memory but also raised awareness of the work we do.”

Personal trainer Ben Shillaker, who is also a trustee of the charity, led the group and said: “In 2019 I took on the national 3 Peaks Challenge for In Charleys Memory, but unfortunately due to adverse weather conditions I was unable to complete the final one, Snowdon.”

“I feel it was necessary to have another go now and finally be able to tick it off! For me the three peaks was a personal challenge, but this time round I wanted to make it a team challenge and be more inclusive.”

Click here to see their online fundraising page