A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraising walkers have set off on a trek up Snowdon to raise funds for a town charity.

Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales within the Snowdonia National Park, at 1,085 metres, and it is the highest point in the British Isles outside the Scottish Highlands.

The group of eleven walkers from Burnham set off in a minibus on Friday evening (May 20th), as pictured here, ahead of the mountain trek today.

They are doing the walk to raise funds for Burnham-based mental health charity In Charley’s Memory and are aiming for a sunrise summit.

Personal trainer Ben Shillaker, who is also a trustee of the charity, is leading the group and says: “In 2019 I took on the national 3 Peaks Challenge for In Charleys Memory, but unfortunately due to adverse weather conditions I was unable to complete the final one, Snowdon.”

“I feel it’s necessary to have another go now and finally be able to tick it off! For me the three peaks was a personal challenge, but this time round I wanted to make it a team challenge and be more inclusive. So we have assemebled a group to take on Snowdon for their own reasons.”

“With a mix of staff from ICM and keen friends and clients, we have a team of 11 ready to tackle the mountain. All proceeds will go towards the improving on the already great work that ICM do locally.”

Among those doing the trek is the charity’s Dawn Carey who says she’s “super excited and raring to go” mixed with a sense of trepidation due to minimal training!

