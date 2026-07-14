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Burnham-On-Sea gets patriotic ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea is looking proudly patriotic this evening as shops and homes across the town have been decorating their windows with England flags and bunting ahead of tonight’s huge World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina.

Red-and-white window displays have appeared along Burnham High Street and in residential streets, with many residents adding flags to windows, gardens and cars as excitement builds for the 8pm kick-off.

Pubs and clubs across Burnham and Highbridge are preparing for a busy night, with the match being screened live and crowds expected to gather to cheer England on.

Among the decorations are The Sue Ryder charity shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street with red white and blue clothing, while Francis William Daniels sent this photo of a decorated home in Burnham supporting the England team.

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