Burnham-On-Sea gig rower to tackle 28km Exmoor run in tribute to historic RNLI rescue

A Burnham‑On‑Sea Gig Rowing Club member is set to take on a demanding 28km trail run across Exmoor this month to raise funds for the RNLI and honour one of the most remarkable rescue efforts in lifeboat history.

On 31st December 2025, club member John Ford will run from Porlock Weir to Lynmouth, following a rugged, high‑level route inspired by the legendary overland haul of the Lynmouth lifeboat Louisa in January 1899.

Rather than taking the most direct line, John will begin by running into Porlock village before climbing steeply through Hawkcombe to Hawkcombe Head — a punishing ascent of around 1,000 feet. From there, the route crosses remote moorland above Culbone and Oare, drops into the Doone Valley at Malmsmead, continues to Brendon, and then follows the twisting, rocky riverside path through the dramatic Watersmeet Gorge before descending into Lynmouth.

The terrain includes steep climbs, slippery woodland trails, exposed moorland and narrow river‑path sections — “wild, rugged and very Exmoor,” John says. Support teams will be positioned at strategic points along the way to ensure the challenge is carried out safely.

John visited Burnham RNLI Lifeboat Station on Sunday (21st December) to meet volunteers, including Julie Brown, who serves both as a gig club member and a member of the lifeboat crew.

He says the challenge is a tribute to the RNLI volunteers who protect those on the water, including his fellow gig rowers. “My friends and crew mates spend many hours on the water, and the RNLI have our backs. Their volunteer crews head out in all weathers, including storms, to save lives at sea.”

His inspiration comes from the extraordinary Lynmouth–Porlock lifeboat haul of 1899, when hurricane‑force winds made a launch from Lynmouth impossible. The crew, supported by dozens of locals and 18 horses, dragged the 34‑foot lifeboat more than 13 miles over the spine of Exmoor, climbing over 1,500 feet in brutal winter conditions before launching from Porlock Weir to reach the stricken Forrest Hall.

“My run is tiny compared to what they did,” John said. “But it’s my way of paying tribute and supporting the RNLI’s life‑saving work.”

He added: “I wanted to do something that connected me with this landscape, which I have very fond memories of as a child, and with the history of the RNLI in a meaningful way. The Lynmouth–Porlock lifeboat haul is one of the most extraordinary acts of determination and courage in RNLI history. My run is a tribute to that spirit and a chance to raise funds for the charity that still saves lives today.”

John is encouraging supporters to donate to his fundraising page, saying every contribution helps keep RNLI crews ready to respond around the clock across the UK and Ireland, as well as lifeguards patrolling 240 of the busiest beaches. His JustGiving page can be found here.

Pictured: John Ford, with Burnham-On-Sea RNLI members (Photo Mike Lang)