Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club is to hold an open evening this month for those interested in getting involved to find out more.

The event will be held at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club on the South Esplanade on Wednesday 15 September from 7pm.

“It will be an opportunity to come along and learn more about gig rowing and our club,” says a spokeswoman.

“New rowers aged 18+ are always welcome, regardless of ability.”

The Cornish pilot gig rowing club in Burnham was established in September 2015 and has the gigs ‘Brue’ and ‘Jayne Campbell’.