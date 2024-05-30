Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club to hold regatta tomorrow

Gig rowing clubs from across the region will heading to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (June 1st) when the town holds its third annual rowing regatta.

A series of races will be held in the estuary next to Burnham beach from 1.15pm with spectators able to watch the action from the seafront.

A club spokeswoman says: “We are delighted to be be holding our third regatta featuring teams from Burnham, Clevedon, Portishead, Weston-super-Mare, Penzance, Porlock, Combwich and Brightlingsea.”

Races will take place at: 1.15pm Ladies Open; 1.45pm Men’s Open; 2.15pm Ladies Super Vets; 2.45pm Mens Super Vets; 3.15pm Junior / Novice; 3.45pm Ladies Vets; 4.15pm Men’s Vets and 4.45pm Mixed Masters.

It follows Burnham’s two previous gig rowing events that include the 2022 event and 2023 regatta when dozens of rowers from clubs from around the region took part.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has grown with scores of members. The public wilol be welcome to watch the action.